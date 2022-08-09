Eight Reasons to Exercise in the Morning: Lose More Weight, Curb Hunger, Beat the Heat, Get Active, and Improve Sleep

When it comes to exercise, the best time of day to do a training session is always the one that allows you to make it a routine. The right time depends on factors such as

personal preferences, lifestyle, body response, etc.. Agree: the important thing is to exercise.

But while there is no single answer to the best time to exercise, the reality is that choosing the morning can have

some extra benefits. From the motivation you get to the time you save or even how it can help you lose more weight. Here are some of the potential benefits of an early sweat session.

Helps lose weight



Morning workouts may be better for weight loss, according to a study published in EBioMedicine. Researchers found that 24-hour fat burning is higher when you exercise in the morning before breakfast. So if you’re looking to bolster a weight loss plan, morning exercise can help.

controls appetite



In general, exercise helps regulate your appetite by reducing ghrelin, the hunger hormone. It also increases satiety hormones. In a study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, researchers found that morning workouts can improve the way your brain responds to food cues.

beat the heat



In summer it is much more comfortable to exercise in the morning, as this way you avoid the hottest part of the day. It is recommended to avoid exercising outdoors during these hours. If you prefer

outdoor activitiesIt is best to exercise early in the morning, especially on very hot days.

Healthier food options



An early morning workout could set the tone for a healthier day. A 2018 study published in the International Journal of Obesity showed how those who completed an exercise program with three 30-minute cardio sessions per week chose to eat healthier foods, such as eating less red meat and fried foods.

While the study didn’t assess the best time of day to exercise, the findings do show how exercise can inspire healthier eating. Exercising early can encourage you to

make healthier choices during the day, including diet.

fewer distractions



Morning workouts generally prevent a certain propensity for distractions. When you wake up in the morning, you haven’t started tackling the day’s to-do list. You’re also less likely to receive phone calls, texts, and emails. With

fewer distractionsyou are more likely to focus on your training.

Increased alertness



A morning workout may be a better match for your body’s hormonal fluctuations. Cortisol is a hormone that keeps you awake and alert. It is often called the stress hormone, but it causes problems when there is too much or too little. Cortisol typically rises in the morning and falls at night. It reaches its peak around 8 in the morning. If you have a healthy circadian rhythm, your body may be more ready to exercise at this time.

better concentration



Physical activity also improves concentration regardless of when you do it. But if you’re having trouble concentrating during the day, a morning workout might be just what you need. It has been shown that choosing the first hours of the day to exercise

improves attention, visual learning and decision makingespecially when combined with regular breaks.

More energy



Regular exercise is great for increasing energy and reducing fatigue. When you exercise, oxygen and nutrients travel to your heart and lungs. This improves the cardiovascular system, endurance and general endurance. If you exercise early, you may feel more energetic throughout the day.