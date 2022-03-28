Eight resources and courses to learn how to develop in Swift from scratch

As Steve Jobs said, “That computers are like bicycles for our minds”. More so when, in addition to using them, we develop software for them. Something that starts from knowing the Swift language, which we can learn in multiple online courses.

Resources and courses to learn Swift for free

The vast majority of documentation and content for learning Swift is in English. In Spanish it costs a bit to find courses, less free, but there are several resources with which to make our first steps.

Apple’s books on Swift: Apple has several books about Swift for sale for free on Apple Books. Books like ‌Swift Playgrounds: Learn to code 1 and 2 or Programming for everyone: Puzzles, both in Spanish accompanied by the Swift Playgrounds app. If we are comfortable reading in English, just search for Swift in Apple Books to find several volumes of Apple Education most interesting.

Blog and specialized media: In iosdevdirectory.com we can find a list of media about development in Spanish. Means that are not courses per se, but that can let us see a bit of what we are talking about when we start with Swift. In English we recommend 100 days of Swift.

In iosdevdirectory.com we can find a list of media about development in Spanish. Means that are not courses per se, but that can let us see a bit of what we are talking about when we start with Swift. In English we recommend 100 days of Swift. YouTube channels: There are several YouTube channels to get you started in developing with Swift. One of the best known, and outstanding for the quality of its content, is MoureDev, created by the developer Brais Moure.

There are several YouTube channels to get you started in developing with Swift. One of the best known, and outstanding for the quality of its content, is MoureDev, created by the developer Brais Moure. Documentation in Spanish: From A few weeks ago we can consult the official Swift documentation in Spanish, thanks to a developer who has done the translation work.

Leaving the free resources behind, we will focus our attention on Udemy, where there are a good number of courses to learn how to develop in Swift in Spanish. Let’s highlight a few:

Finally, going beyond pre-recorded videos, we can choose to train us through professional courses. The prices are higher, but it is the only way to continue the training with someone to ask, with whom to interact and who accompanies us to take the next steps. Two should be highlighted in this area:

Apple Coding Academy BootCamp: A course that consists of 10 modules that we can join to learn different aspects of development in Swift. From the hand of Júlio César Fernández, we will learn points as important as the Developing apps with SwiftUI 3 with Combine and Async-Await, TDD, Continuous Integration and Distribution with Xcode Cloud and/or open source or the ‌Secure development in Apple environments essential in all projects.

KeepCoding Mobile App Development: A course that focuses on a broader aspect of development, without delving into Swift and touching on tools like Flutter and cross-platform development.

The world of development is really vast. Resources, in addition, there are practically for all tastes and levels. With that it is best to learn togetherit is always easier and more satisfying to have someone by your side to answer questions and move forward.