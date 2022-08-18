Eight summer knit dresses that you will wear in autumn

The knit dress was one of the star designs of last winter. There were several firms, from Miu Miu or Proenza Schouler to Zara and Mango, who opted for this comfortable fabric, easy to combine and that adapts to all tastes. Therefore, it is not surprising that this trend has continued in the middle of summer, with much cooler designs.

A few days ago, Sienna Miller attended the premiere of The Sandman in London with a dress made in this fabric signed Self-Portrait, one of the firms of the moment. The British actress dazzled with a design that followed the fashion of the cut out and it had striking built-in sleeves, thus demonstrating that, despite the high temperatures, the piece, belonging to the fall collection, could be worn perfectly in summer.

Sienna Miller in Self-Portrait dress at ‘The Sandman’ premiere in London Instagram @mrselfportrait

If we look at the different lines of brands both low cost As for luxury, we can see that there are many knit dresses, sleeveless and with slits on the side of the skirt, that can be worn without problems in autumn. The trick to getting this piece right is knowing how to combine it, for example, with a matching cardigan, a garment that will once again have a strong presence in the collections that we will see in stores starting in September.

The knitted dress will continue to be a trend this fall

Victoria Beckham has been one of the first designers to opt for this fabric for her Victoria Beckham Body line, with pieces designed to adapt to all silhouettes. Bet on green, a color that will have a lot of presence this fall with dresses that can be worn with a trench coat, one of the wardrobe basics that is synonymous with sure success.





But the sleeveless knit dress can also be worn with a bomber, a jacket that is making a strong comeback in this last quarter of 2022; with a plain, tweed or plaid blazer; With a white shirt in the first days of September, for a casual look for the office, or with a jacket, leather or denim depending on the weather. As for footwear, you can opt for sports shoes, boots and even moccasins.

These are some of the designs that are worth buying now and wearing in the middle of autumn:

Fitted long dress measureround neck and opening at the bottom of the Committed collection (sustainable production) by Mango (19.99 euros).

mango dress Mango

H&M ribbed knit dress with a V-neckline and thin straps (19.99 euros).

H&M dress H&M

Cream-colored dress with a square neckline, armhole sleeves and flared hem from Zara (29.95 euros).

Zara dress Zara

Khaki knit dress with a V-neck and slits at the bottom by Massimo Dutti (49.95 euros).

Massimo Dutti dress Massimo Dutti

Beige knit dress with short sleeves and side knot detail by Cortefiel (59.99 euros).

Cortefiel dress Cortefiel

long knitted dress measure in purple, with a round neck and sleeveless from COS (89 euros).

Lilac Dress by COS COS

Knitted dress with long sleeves and round neck by Rouje (180 euros).

Rouje Long Sleeve Dress Red

Ribbed knit dress in green, with ruffle detail on the sleeves and under the skirt by Maje (255 euros).