Eight unmissable series

Those who stayed at home to rest or to delve into the meaning of these days of Easter, have a good option to entertain themselves, to do marathons of the most beloved and famous series.

On the Amazon Prime, Star +, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Netflix platforms there are series that you can watch these days and that are 100 percent enjoyable.

American Horror Story

On the Star+ platform are all 10 seasons of American Horror Story, ranging from Murder House to Double Feature.

Although reception for the various installments created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk has varied, American Horror Story has been largely well received by television critics, with most of the praise going to the cast, particularly Jessica Lange, who won two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performances.

gray’s anatomyThe life of the doctors who accompany Meredith Grey, the daughter of a renowned general surgeon during her time as a resident at Seattle Grace Hospital, has captivated the audience since 2005 because it not only explores the difficulties of Cristina Yang’s profession , Izzie Stevens, Alex Karev, George O’Malley, among others; but also reveals the personal side of each one and how both worlds come together. Available on Amazon Prime.

wonder-woman

The three seasons of Wonder Woman, a series in which Lynda Carter became the character of “Wonder Woman” and to date continues to give her fame, are available on HBO Max.

The television adaptation begins with the pilot-episode, which describes the origin of the character of “Wonder Woman” as it is recounted in the comics, taking its origins on Paradise Island, which in this case was located in the middle of the Triangle of Bermuda, and that for more than two thousand years did not appear on any map, and that has been inhabited only by Amazon women, women who fled from the machismo of the Ancient World, and who had found in that isolation the secrets of Immortality and the Can.

Then, in 1942, a badly wounded Major “Steve Trevor”, an American pilot who had just been shot down in combat by a Nazi plane, crashed on that same island. Thanks to him, the Amazons learn that the outside world is at war against Nazism.

I am Betty the Ugly one

It is no coincidence that the Colombian telenovela written by Fernando Gaitán has spent weeks and weeks in the top 10 of the most watched on the Netflix streaming platform.

In this season alone, the public has seen more than 10 million hours of the story of Beatriz Pinzón, a brilliant but unattractive economist who starts working at a fashion agency, where an underworld develops that divides “the ugly ” of “the beautiful ones” and captures the evolution of Betty while she falls in love with the director of the company.

The Simpsons

This series has the characteristic of uniting different generations, since it has crossed the television screen for more than 30 years where it tells the story of a peculiar middle-class family made up of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and little Maggie Simpson, who with the adventures of their day to day they make a satire of society and a dysfunctional family. Some seasons are on Disney+ and others on Star+.

friends

When it comes to classics, the group made up of Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Rachel are the best example. The six of them are the reflection of a common group of friends, with whom many identify, but their adventures become more heartfelt because they show that despite the bad and good times, friendship will always be a good support to go through or enjoy them.

From Monica’s emblematic apartment or the classic Central Perk cafeteria, the craziest and most loving adventures unfold with a touch of comedy. Friends is on HBO Max.

Law and order

For more than two decades, the narrations that this series has shown have kept the public in suspense and joy. It began in 1999 with Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni as protagonists, today actors such as Raúl Esparza and Octavio Pisano have joined to solve cases of crimes in New York, many of which are based on true events. It’s on Amazon Prime.

Spider-Woman and Spider-Man

After Disney bought Marvel, it got the catalog of animated series of yesteryear, but that many fans enjoy. On the Disney + platform you can find Spider-Woman, Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man or Spider-Man Unlimited.