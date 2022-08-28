eight-year sentence required against singer accused of tax evasion

The Latin pop star is in turmoil. The Barcelona public prosecutor’s office announced, this Friday, July 29, a sentence of more than eight years in prison against the singer Shakira for tax evasion. The interpreter of WakaWaka is accused of having cheated 14.5 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities over the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Shakira continues to claim her innocence in the face of these accusations. Ready to go to trial, the Colombian singer notably refused, on Wednesday July 27, to seal an agreement with the prosecution, “confident in the fact that justice will give him reason“, explained his advisers in a press release.

Last May, the singer filed an appeal against a Barcelona court to demand that the charges be dropped. An appeal finally rejected by the Spanish justice. The name of the Colombian singer notably appeared in the Pandora Papers investigationaccusing several hundred people of tax evasion.

Justice must now decide whether or not to hold a trial. In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecutor also requests the payment of a fine of more than 23 million euros, indicates the Iberian newspaper El País.

