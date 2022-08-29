Eight years in prison required against Shakira in Spain

Far from the glamor of his energetic songs, the legal setbacks of Shakira could cost him dearly. This Friday, July 29, the Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office requested against the singer a sentence of eight years and two months in prison, as well as a fine of 23.7 million euros, reveals El País. Accused of tax evasion, she had refused, two days earlier, to seal an agreement with the prosecution. The interpreter of Hips don’t lie is suspected of tax evasion of 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011 when she formalized her now ended relationship with the FC Barcelona footballer, Gerard Pique. But, accuses the prosecution, she would have maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015.

The accusation is based on the reports of the tax inspectors, who “analyzed the daily life of the star through her frequentation of hairdressing and beauty salons, her visits to the clinic during the pregnancy of her first child, the rental of ‘a recording studio near Barcelona’, but also his social networks which reveal his location.

A trial and 37 witnesses

The singer’s lawyers explain that until 2014 most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a requirement to establish her tax residence in the country . The 45-year-old artist also let it be known that she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Public Treasury and that she therefore has “no more debt to settle. “Last May, the Barcelona court had already rejected a request for appeal from the singer who demanded a total abandonment of the proceedings.

In 2021, Shakira’s name was among those cited in the Pandora Papers, the investigation published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular for of tax evasion. An aggravating circumstance that risks tarnishing the singer’s record.

A highly publicized trial is expected to take place. The date has not yet been set but no less than 37 witnesses are expected to come and testify.