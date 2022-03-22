eight years of scariest scarlett johansson

The film “Under The Skin”, starring Scarlett Johansson, hit English cinemas on March 14, 2014. It was released in the United States in April of the same year and on August 10 globally.

Its director, Jonathan Glazer, hit it with the name, because the film definitely gets under the skin of whoever is watching it. His scenes, nightmare after nightmare, are delivered like hard pills to swallow. The tape, it is worth noting, presents Scarlett in her most villainous facet.

The studio behind this film, A24, is known for dabbling in non-commercial film projects, so it’s no wonder they got into this package.

What is it about?

The premise of the film is that of a beautiful woman with prominent lips and black hair who is dedicated to seducing any man who crosses her path until leading them to an unfortunate destination, but no one imagines that she is actually a malevolent alien. .

To celebrate this new anniversary of “Under The Skin” we will discuss some interesting facts that revolve around this terrifying production.

Hidden camera

Johansson’s character lured different men into a van that drove much of the plot. These, it is worth noting, were not played by professional actors.

According to IMDB, the filmmaker managed to get hidden cameras inside the vehicle to record the scenes without the clueless men knowing they were in a movie. Only after filming were they informed that they would be part of a movie.

several years of development

“Under The Skin” required 10 years to make, one of the first drafts of the script included a married couple who end up being aliens in disguise. Brad Pitt was going to be part of the project when that was the premise of the story, the specialized media reported.

a great performance

Did you ever think that Scarlett Johansson could give you goosebumps? Well, in this film she totally achieves it, by embodying a terrifying villain without any capacity for redemption.

The star revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in September 2013 that she felt physically challenged during filming. “Those scenes in the woods were very physically demanding but I think I do my best to be present in my head during filming,” she said. On the other hand, she said that the difficulties only added to the project, since they contributed to the atmosphere of the footage.

critical reception

The specialized press received this dramatic horror marvelously and their impressions are proof of this. “This amazing film will leave you terrified and entranced on the first try,” The Telegraph reported. “A strange, erotic and disconcerting interpretation, very different from what Johansson has done before,” said Indiewire.

For its part, The Playlist described the proposal as something “unique” and “extraordinary” to see in theaters.

his first nude

The protagonist of “Black Widow” completely undressed for this film, this was the first film project in which she did so and spoke about it at a press conference.

“I think in a way you have to look at nudity and assume it’s going to be a screenshot for someone, and you have to weigh the value of the risk you’re taking. You know, ‘Is this free?’, ‘A vanity project?’ ‘Will it be an important part of this character’s journey towards self-discovery?’ ‘What’s the profit?’

Finally, the actress decided that it was the right thing for the character and that it was worth the risk. “I am not a provocative person. It’s not like she lived to be photographed without clothes on or anything like that,” she added.