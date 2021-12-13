Sports

Eighth Champions, today the draw: Juve’s possible opponents. What time and where to see it

It is the day of the draw. The Champions League will go on file until February, but first there is time for the Nyon urn, to find out who Juventus’ opponent will be in the second round. At 12 we leave. Allegri’s Juve, first in their group, can meet the Paris Saint-Germain by Messi and Mbappé, but also theAtletico Madrid. These are the two biggest dangers, then the others: Villarreal, Benfica, Salzburg and Sporting.

SERIES HEADS
Ajax
Bayern Monaco
Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester United
real Madrid
JUVENTUS
Lille

SECOND QUALIFIED AND DIFFICULTY COEFFICIENT

Paris Saint-Germain *****
Atletico Madrid ****
Benfica ***
Salzburg ***
Villarreal ***
Sporting **
Inter (cannot meet Juve)
Chelsea (cannot meet Juve)

THE EIGHTHS – The seeded teams (qualified first) will play the second leg at home. The first leg of the second round will be played between 15 and 22 February, return between 8 and 16 March. The away goal rule has been eliminated, which can be worth double, in the event of a tie in the double confrontation there will be extra time and in the event of a further tie, penalties.

The draw will be live text from 12 here on ilBianconero.com, live on Sky Sport 24.

Eighth Champions, which opponent would you like for Juve? VOTE

