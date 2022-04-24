Eighth season of 40 and 20 will take more risks in comedy – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

More laughter, fun, complicated situations and many occurrences is what the eighth season of 40 and 20 which will premiere this April 26, at the end of Denise Maerker’s newscast, by Las Estrellas.

To stay in the public eye, the writers will now risk turning the life of Fran, a character played by Mauricio Garza; In addition, new stories and conflicts will be created between Paco (Jorge Van Rankin), Tona (Michelle Rodriguez), Dew (Monica Huarte) and bryan (Armando Hernandez).

“We wanted to give a twist to one of the main characters, which we are sure will change the life of the family, it will put them all to the test, it will be very funny, it is a risk that we like to take because we feel that, suddenly, it is necessary, it is necessary for the project to continue growing and not to stagnate,” said producer Gustavo Loza in an interview.

The season will consist of 12 episodes; They will air every Tuesday.

According to Loza, the success of the product is a mixture of different aspects, both the commitment of the main cast, as well as the stories that are addressed and the quality of jokes that are included.

“Yes, we put many months of work into the creation of the stories that we present, we focus a lot on what happens with the characters, we could make an easy comedy and with any pretext, but no, each chapter has its structure.

“A lot of what we talk about in the season comes from real life situations, I talk about my anecdotes or about people I know, about the same writers, the same Donkey collaborate, so we are developing things that we find fun, interesting, then we select and the best ones are left”, assured the producer who also serves as head of writers, of the series that with this season will exceed 100 chapters.

On the other hand, parallel to this sitcom, the producer is currently working on the film welcome northa comedy starring Silverio Palacios and Roberto Sosa.

“Making movies is what I like the most, the times before did not allow me, I spent three years in a row on the border making run coyote runwe did three seasons, with 40 and 20 We have already 100 chapters and there was no way.

“Until now I gave myself the time because I don’t want to get so far away from the cinema, I have many things to tell and that is why I made the decision that the cinema now becomes my priority,” he said.

Although he did not reveal details of the plot, he did say that they have been recording in Tijuana for three weeks and were previously in Yucatan.