Eileen Gu with unprecedented triple podium in Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu he has China at his feet. The 18-year-old Californian teenager, with an American father and a Chinese mother, and who has competed with the Asian country since 2019, won her second gold and her third medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The young ‘rider’ added to her Olympic baggage the title of the half pipe from Beijing 2022achieving a unprecedented triplet of podiums in acrobatic skiingAfter his gold medal in big air and silver in slope style.

Center of media attention in a country with which he has a crush, after opting for China instead of his country of birth, Gu won his favorite discipline as expected, with a better round 95.25 pointstaking a lot of advantage over the rest of the rivals.

The feeling I have is one of gratitude. All of this comes after years and years of work,” said Gu, who wore a panda hat at the medal ceremony.

“It’s like letting out a deep sigh of relief,” added the athlete, who has had to withstand the pressure of a country pending her performances.

the canadian Cassie SharpeOlympic champion in 2018, took second place, with 90.75 points, ahead of her compatriot Rachael Karker (87.75 points), bronze.

LAP OF HONOR

current world champion half pipeGu walks in this technical discipline, in which he has won the crystal globe this season, which rewards the best in the World Cup of the specialty, winning all the stages he has played.

The teenager managed to make two good ‘runs’ this Friday and, having secured the title, did not want to do the third, in the “half tube” of the Zhangjiakou snowpark, with a strong sun, but accompanied by a glacial wind after the snowfall of the eve.

Knowing the winner, instead of launching into a new ‘run’, decided to make a triumphal descent or lap of honor along the routeafter celebrating high up with their coaches.

I got emotional up there and decided to do a celebratory round as I felt for the first time that I really deserved it and earned it.Gu said.

“It was a great score on this wonderful day at the Olympic Games,” added the new sporting idol of the huge Asian country, the focus of media and advertising attraction, which will probably be even more so after his three medals.

Her jumps, of a unique breadth in the women’s category, were followed with cries of astonishment and happiness from the volunteers and the few invited Chinese spectators, in a particular and unusual environment since the start of these Games played in a sanitary bubble. due to covid.

NORWAY DOMINATES THE MEDAL TABLE

Norway, for its part, consolidated its first place in the medal table, with a gold and a bronze in the men’s 15 km biathlon event in mass start, with the first place by Johannes Boe and the third of Vetle Christiansen.

Johannes Boe claimed his fourth Olympic title, while Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet, who was bidding for a sixth medal in Beijing, finished fourth.

Johannes Boe, gold in men’s relay, mixed relay, sprint and mass start, is the most successful athlete at the Beijing-2022 Games.

In the same test, in women, won by the French Justine Braisaz, Norway added a silver and a bronze.

Norway, in this way, stands out on the medal board, with 34 metals, 15 of them gold, compared to 22 and 10 for Germany.

