Eilijah Wood, the Lord of the Rings actor would like to star in Star Wars and the MCU

There are several fan actors of the great franchises, but this time it is an actor who has already been the face of a great franchise in the past to say he wants to take part in the Marvel and Star Wars universes: Elijah Wood.

Just like Transformers actress Megan Fox, a big Marvel and DC fan, who recently expressed a desire to become part of these cinematic universes, also Elijah Wood, who certainly understands franchises after being the historical protagonist of The Lord of the Rings, revealed that he would really love to star in a great saga again.

“I think it’s something inherently funny“told to Entertainment Tonight microphones”It’s been a long time since I had the opportunity to go to such a large playground … But Star Wars takes precedence because I have always been a huge fan of the saga. So something like this in the live-action sphere would be great“.

“But working in a Marvel movie, I mean, there’s definitely a conversation going on on Twitter movies regarding Marvel’s cinematic relevance. Is it cinema? All this bullshit. But whether you like superhero movies or not, they’re inherently fun. AND those movies are really well done“continues, referring to the controversy that has been going on for some time about the cinematic quality of Marvel movies.

“And I think having the chance to act in another great cinematic universe would be great. Really amazing, because they have such a huge scope and size“he then concludes

And you, in which Marvel or Star Wars role would you see Elijah Wood well? Let us know in the comments.