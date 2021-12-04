Eilish, Billie Eilish’s cruelty-free perfume just released is already sold out

The first fragrance by Billie Eilish is a vegan and cruelty-free perfume perfect for winter thanks to its notes of vanilla and amber. When it costs and where to buy it in Italy.

It is simply called Eilish, the cruelty-free perfume of the American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish It has been out a few days ago and is now on sale only on the BillieEilishFragrances.com website.

Let’s see what distinguishes and what characterizes this feminine fragrance with warm and inviting and at the same time sensual notes.

Eilish, the perfume of Billie Eilish

It only costs 68 dollars the first perfume vegan by Billie Eilish, but on the site it is already sold out. So if you want to buy it, you have to wait. Naturally the success of this fragrance in addition to its characteristic notes, among which there are red berries, mandarin, cocoa and vanilla, is due to the popularity of the young singer.

Billie Eilish, for those unfamiliar with claims to be vegan. In fact, just two days after the release of her first perfume, the singer-songwriter posted on instagram a vegan chocolate bar named after her latest album “Happier Than Ever” launched last summer.

In short, for now Eilish is a fragrance destined to depopulate on the wave of the success of the 19-year-old singer, but if this is enough to convince the new generation to buy makeup and perfumes without not tested on animals, then everyone, before buying, we should remember that the term “cosmetics” is not synonymous with cruelty, and a designer perfume as well as a make-up does not change your life.

While a clean, cruelty-free fragrance like Billie Elish’s can make a difference and teach us all a new, more eco-friendly, but above all guilt-free, lifestyle.