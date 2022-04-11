Einstein’s diet to keep the brain fit

If lately your brain is misfiring too often, perhaps it is better to resort to a diet to keep it in shape, and what better diet than that of the famous German physicist Albert Einstein?

Now don’t think that following the diet of the famous Albert Einstein you will be able to become a revolutionary physicist, but it can certainly be useful to know how the great scientist fed himself to have such a brilliant mind.

Certainly Einstein took care of his brain by selecting the foods righteous. So let’s go and see what she preferred on her plate.

Einstein’s diet that’s good for the brain

Very often the figure of Einstein is associated with vegetarianism, when in reality for most of his life the great physicist was omnivorous. In fact, he stopped eating foods from animal sources only shortly before his death and on the advice of his doctor. But what exactly did he eat during his lifetime?

It was possible to trace Einstein’s diet in general thanks to a letter sent by the physicist to his colleague Hans Meuhsan in 1944. According to many scholars, Einstein never skipped breakfast. In fact, his first meal of the day was always substantial. This was also confirmed by Herta Waldow, his governess, whose testimonies are reported in the book “Einstein at Home”. Which states that the physicist used to eat almost every morning at least two egg fried, accompanied by toast according to other sources. According to the housekeeper, he also had a sweet tooth for honey and mushrooms.

For the rest of the day, however, it seems Einstein wasn’t very interested in food. So much so that in 1915 he wrote to his second son: “I am often so absorbed in my work that I forget to have lunch”. And this is not hard to believe. In short, even if the great scientist did not eat much, probably what he assimilated was sufficient to keep his brain in training. Eggs, for example, are an ideal food in this sense, as they are rich in proteins and other nutrients essential for memory, such as selenium, choline, lutein and vitamin B12.

Also mushrooms that he liked so much confer multiple benefits, including the well-being of the brain and memory. There is a study published on the Journto the of Alzheimer’s Disease which confirms it. According to this research, adults who ate 2 servings of mushrooms every week halved the risk of mild cognitive impairment compared to those who did not eat them at all.

Finally, Einstein also ate a lot legumes, such as beans, which have large amounts of potassium, fiber, vitamins and iron. All nutrients associated with better cognition. But if that’s not enough for you, you can also consult this other brain diet that is very good for your health. As you’ve seen, you don’t need much to emulate the great scientist’s diet. So why not start now? Your brain will thank you!