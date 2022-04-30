Eintracht Frankfurt beats West Ham by assist from Borré in semifinal match, Europa League | UEFA Europa League

The ‘matagigans’ of this edition of the Europa League has done it again. Eintracht Frankfurt struck a blow in the semi-final by beating West Ham 1-2 away, and turn on an alert of your ambition in this tournament.

The Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, always a starter in the German team, he had a great night, with assistance and sacrifice, for a favorable key to the Germans, but still very open.

The Germans wanted at the start, brave to go and look for the game and with a dressing room goal as a reward for that initiative: Knauff opened the account in the first minute, assist from Santos Borre, with the perfect center for the header.

But Bowen had the tie at his feet when, at 13 minutes, he overtook the goalkeeper but the rifle hit the post. The English tilted the field, Fornals was animated and finally Antonio, in an unexpected failure in the German defense, took advantage of the freedom he had to score a timely shot and leave the account 1-1, at 21 minutes. The game started again.

It seemed that the start of the complement would give the place a break, driven by its public, which was excited by Souceck’s good attempt, but soon lost the emotion.

At 54 Sow’s good attempt was left in front of Kamada, who only had to push the ball for 1-2, ideal considering that it seemed the best moment of the English in the game. Only German voices were heard in the stands.

Then West Ham wanted to react, tried Benrahma, but also Sow looking to extend an advantage that could have been lapidary. And it seemed that the tie was coming when at 90 + 1 Bowen’s Chilean crashed rebelliously against the crossbar, a dose of luck for Borré’s team.

In the end, except for the scare caused by the blow suffered by the Colombian, it was a great victory, which although it does not close the key, it is a blow of authority for the Germans, who win by isita and take the definition of the quota to the final. Now, just in case, these same gentlemen took FC Barcelona, ​​the great favorite, out of the race. They are for everything.