Eintracht Frankfurt player reveals the promise he made to Luka Modric before eliminating Barcelona: “Captain, I kept it”
2022-04-15
Eintracht Frankfurt gave the big surprise in the Europa League quarterfinals after eliminating FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Germans won 2-3.
One of his pillars in midfield is Kristijan Jakic, who made a promise to Luka Modric, a Real Madrid footballer, before the game.
“Bravo. Promise kept” was the comment Modric left on Jakic’s last post on his Instagram profile. “This is Frankufrt’s Eintracht. SEMIFINALS!!!! A special thanks to the fans who traveled, supported and believed in us!” the Frankfurt player had written.
Jakic revealed in an interview with Sportske Novosti what he promised Modric before facing Barcelona, his captain in the Croatian national team.
Luka Modrić before the return match played at the Camp Nou, “and at one point he told me ‘you have to beat Barcelona!’”. Then, Jakic’s response to the white player was: “’Captain, I promise you we will win!’ I kept my promise. When you promise something, you have to keep it, right? That’s why Luka sent me the message ‘promise kept’”.
And not only that, when the match ended, Jakic responded to the Real Madrid player: “The moment the match ended, I immediately thought of you. Thank you very much, captain.”