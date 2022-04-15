Eintracht Frankfurt player reveals the promise he made to Luka Modric before eliminating Barcelona: “Captain, I kept it”

2022-04-15

Eintracht Frankfurt gave the big surprise in the Europa League quarterfinals after eliminating FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Germans won 2-3.

One of his pillars in midfield is Kristijan Jakic, who made a promise to Luka Modric, a Real Madrid footballer, before the game.

“Bravo. Promise kept” was the comment Modric left on Jakic’s last post on his Instagram profile. “This is Frankufrt’s Eintracht. SEMIFINALS!!!! A special thanks to the fans who traveled, supported and believed in us!” the Frankfurt player had written.