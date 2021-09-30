EIP-1559 Update Completed. Could Ethereum Recover?

New Update Could Reduce Ethereum Gas Fees

Gas fees, a very common problem in the Ethereum network, should disappear with this update. A previous update, EIP-2938, was also designed to address this problem. Unfortunately, the resolution by updating required massive changes to the network protocol.

With this update, no protocol changes should be required, achieving maximum results without any changes. Buterin explains that a P2P mempool will be introduced to the network that will centralize all the players in the network. It will also make it easier for the user to configure the wallet.

Also the co-founder says that in the face of this major update, the vulnerability of the network to DOS attacks will slightly increase. The first version of the update will undergo security checks before being released on testnet.