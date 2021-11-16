Eit Health focuses on Italy and announces the opening of the new office in Naples

Eit Health announces the opening of its headquarters in Naples, first center in Italy and a further step in the process of consolidating its presence in our country. The establishment of the Italian Eit Health office represents an important result for the Italian network, engaged in the management and enhancement of innovation in the health sector, in accordance with the Horizon Europe strategy and with the European directives. Eit Health, a public-private partnership made up of about 150 members, it is one knowledge innovation community (KIC) dedicated to the field of health and health of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (Eit), founded in 2008 by the European Commission with the aim of developing and consolidating the innovation ecosystem in the countries of the Union.

In particular, the objective of the partnership is to support the creation of a ecosystem that allows the development and sustainability of health and social care for the future, promoting the technology transfer of products and services that improve the quality of life of European citizens. In this context, Eit Health sponsors initiatives to facilitate contact between the world of research, universities, businesses and investors, acting as a promoter of funding for start-ups committed to innovation in the healthcare sector.

To date, Eit Health can count on an Italian network of five partners: the University of Naples “Federico II”, Synlab Sdn Spa, Synlab Italia srl, the center for advanced biomaterials of the Italian Institute of technology and bio check up srl. Starting from January 2022, the network will expand, welcoming other prestigious partners who will contribute to Eit Health’s action and commitment in the country. So far Eit Health has invested over 3 million euros in the development of the Italian healthcare ecosystem. Of these, approximately 1.7 million euros were allocated for the launch of projects in synergy with its Italian partners in support of healthcare innovation, providing support both on the training front (through, for example, specialization training on entrepreneurship in the health sector and the organization of events aimed at disseminating knowledge on the sector), and on that of enhancing the results of scientific research (through the financing of innovation projects and the creation of platforms that facilitate the access of up to healthcare markets). For further information, in the appendix to the press release, the projects promoted by the Italian network in collaboration with Eit Health.

Chiara Maiorino, which represents Eit Health in Italy, underlines: «With the opening of its Italian office, Eit Health takes a decisive step forward for the development of the innovation ecosystem of our country. The Italian network is ready to establish new partnerships with national stakeholders and decision makers. Only together, favoring the synergies between the European and national development plans, we can promote a real change in the health system, which can have a positive impact on the industrial sector and for patients and citizens. We want to start from here, to strengthen our network and contribute to the growth of the country ».

The Italian headquarters of EIT Health will be hosted at the service center of the University of Naples “Federico II” for life sciences and technologies. A strategic position, in terms of promotion of public-private partnerships between universities, research centers and companies, in a building that also houses the Institute of Biostructures and BioImages of the National Research Council and the new laboratories of Dompè Farmaceutici spa, dedicated to Exscalate platform.

“The University of Naples Federico II inaugurates the Italian headquarters of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology dedicated to Health (Eit Health), with the aim of enhancing and seizing the opportunities provided by one of the most important networks at European. The activities will concern, for example, professional education courses aimed at setting up new businesses, and the implementation of digital and enabling technologies. With the opening of the Eit Health headquarters, the University is committed to supporting the national development plans of the European network and to fostering collaborations and interactions for the development of innovative solutions capable of facing new challenges by stimulating growth and creation. of new jobs, ”he says Matteo Lorito, rector of the University of Naples “Federico II”.

Eit Health is also strongly committed to supporting Italian start-ups in the initial start-up phases of their business projects as well as in their development. To date, 50 Italian start-ups have received around 1.7 million euros, taking part in calls and initiatives promoted by Eit Health at a European level. The support and visibility obtained allowed the start-ups to raise additional funding, for an amount of approximately six million euros, and to identify partners for their projects.