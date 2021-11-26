Eitan Biran: man accused of helping his grandfather in the kidnapping arrested in Cyprus

The man accused of helping Shmuel Peleg kidnap Eitan Biran was arrested in Limassol on the island of Cyprus. Gabriel Abutbul Alon was being chased by a European arrest warrant and the Cypriot police found him by following the tracks of his mobile phone. The deputy prosecutor of Pavia Mario Venditti and the prosecutor Valentina De Stefano investigated him for the kidnapping. But, as the Corriere della Sera, Alon is also suspected of being a member of an American agency contractor engaged in Iraq and Afghanistan. According to the investigations, Alon is the man who helped Shmuel Peleg, a former Israeli soldier, to kidnap Eitan on 11 September after having taken him in one of the periodic meetings authorized by the court from the home of his paternal aunt Aya Biran. Eitan’s grandfather lost his appeal against the arrest warrant. The child was taken by car to Switzerland and from there by plane to Israel. The aircraft had been chartered by Alon for 46 thousand euros. Two days after the kidnapping, the judge for preliminary investigations Pasquale Villani issued the order for the custody of the two. There is a pending arrest warrant for Peleg as well. But Israel is unlikely to grant extradition.

