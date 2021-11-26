Eitan case, the man who had helped kidnap the child arrested in Cyprus. Extradition request for grandfather arrived in Israel

Gabriel Abutbul Alon, the man accused of helping his maternal grandfather of Eitan, Shmuel Peleg, to kidnap the child who survived the tragedy of Mottarone during one of the meetings authorized by the court, it was arrested Friday morning through a European arrest warrant (Mae) a Limix, on the island of Cyprus, state where he resides. He brings it back The Corriere della Sera. In the meantime, the Israeli authorities arrived there extradition request against his grandfather, on whom there is an international arrest warrant decided last Monday 22 November when the Court of Review of Milan has rejected the appeal of Paul Sevesi, defense lawyer of Peleg, against the arrest order issued by the judge for preliminary investigations (investigating judge) of Pavia.

Read Also Eitan, the Review Court confirms the arrest order for grandfather Peleg

The same Court had issued the warrant for Gabriel Abutbul Alon, activated by the assistant prosecutor of Pavia Mario Venditti and from the pm Valentina De Stefano. The investigating judge of Pavia Pasquale Villani had also asked for arrest because it is believed that Shmuel Peleg, 58-year-old former Israeli soldier, could kidnap again grandson. Gabriel Abtul Alon is suspected of being part of the private military company Blackwater, an agency of contractor based in the US and engaged in war theaters such as Iraq and Afghanistan, accustomed to moving with the most sophisticated techniques of coverage in the complete anonymity. And the arrest warrant for the two had come precisely because the investigators had made suspicious that they were moving in a “shady” way on Italian territory with theuse of several rental cars and communicating with each other with foreign telephone users.

Read Also Eitan, appeal to the grandfather’s lawyer review against the arrest warrant. “Israel does not extradite its citizens”

According to the investigations, Alon would have been “hired“From the maternal grandparents of Eitan, Shmuel Peleg ed Esther Cohen, to “assist them and help them in theirs project to relocate little Eitan to Israel“. Thus, the11 last September, the paramilitary resident in Cyprus had helped the Peleg kidnap Eitan, after having taken him during one of the periodic meetings authorized by the court, in the house of his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, who had it in foster care from the accident of May 23 of the Mottarone cable car, in which the little one had lost the parents, the little brother of 2 years and a great grandfather. The baby had been brought by car in Switzerland and from there to Israel aboard a private plane hired in the previous days from Alon for 46 thousand euros, which in the late afternoon had landed in Tel Aviv. Just two days after the kidnapping, at the request of the prosecutors, the investigating judge of Pavia had issued a custody order against them which was followed by the Mae for Alon, who with this procedure could soon return to Italy.