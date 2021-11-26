World

Eitan, the man who helped grandfather kidnap the child arrested in Cyprus

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read





As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the Cypriot police tracked Alon’s cell phone. The man is suspected of having been part of an American agency of contractors engaged in war theaters such as Iraq and Afghanistan and used to move with the most sophisticated techniques of coverage and anonymity.

The accusation and the reconstruction – According to the investigations, on 11 September Alon helped Shmuel Peleg to kidnap his nephew Eitan from the home of his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, who had been in foster care since the May 23 Mottarone cable car accident. In the tragedy, the little boy lost his parents (his mother was Peleg’s daughter), his two-year-old brother and a great-grandfather. The child was taken by car to Switzerland and from there to Israel aboard a private plane hired in the previous days by Alon for 46 thousand euros, which landed in Tel Aviv in the late afternoon.

Arrest warrants – Just two days after the kidnapping, at the request of the prosecutors, the investigating judge Pasquale Villani issued a custody order against the two men, which was followed by the European arrest warrant for Alon. With this procedure Alon could soon return to Italy. An international arrest warrant has also been issued for Peleg which, however, is unlikely to be carried out by the Tel Aviv authorities.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The controversial choice of Sophie Pétronin, a former hostage

3 weeks ago

Turkey, the “banana war”: 45 refugees expelled for some videos in which they ate the fruit in a “provocative” way

2 weeks ago

this is how he wants to punish citizens, goodbye freedom – Libero Quotidiano

4 days ago

Strip the news, did Joe Biden’s fart drop Prince Charles? The “movement of air in front of the cameras – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button