Eiza González and Diego Boneta wasted glamor at the Academy Museum gala

The second annual gala of the Academy Museum was attended by Eiza González, who stole looks with a beautiful red dress.

The event was held in Los Angeles, the cradle of the film industry, and received major celebrities.

The Academy Museum is an American institution dedicated to honoring the arts and technology that improve storytelling through film.

This weekend its second annual gala was held in Los Angeles and brought together international stars from the film scene of the stature of GGeorge Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Alicia Vikand, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Chris Rock, Diego Boneta, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, among others.

However, among the best dressed they also stood out Lily Collins and Eiza Gonzalez, who looked radiant and wasted a very elegant and charming glamor that makes it clear to us why they are two iconic women in the world of fashion.

Eiza Gonzalez She wore a red strapless dress with sequins from the LaQuan Smith brand, which she charmingly tailored to highlight her silhouette and make her look like a true movie star.

With a column cut that stands out sculpturally because it lengthens her figure, the garment had a train that added more elegance and she wore high heels to show off even more.

The hairstyle that the Mexican actress chose was hair gathered with a parting in the middle so that the dress had more prominence, in addition, she wore a Bulgari necklace, a firm of which she is an ambassador.

For her part, Lily Collins also wore a spectacular on this evening with a Christian Dior outfit with transparencies and lace, as well as a flowery skirt with an opening to the thigh, impeccable.

The wrap skirt with a bow at the waist, with a very wide fall, is very elegant due to its shades of pink and brown, with a black bralette-style top that has a lace fabric on top. Collins also wears her hair in a high bun, long earrings and light pink lips.