Eiza González and her “lost twin” cause surprise on social networks

In the last days Eiza Gonzalez has been very present on social networks thanks to his romance with the protagonist of “Aquaman”, Jason Momoa, so it is not uncommon to see all kinds of stories about the Mexican actress, who is also preparing a biopic about Maria Felix.

Nevertheless, On this occasion Internet users were extremely surprised to discover the great resemblance that exists between the Mexican and the beauty queen of Indian origin, Vartika Singh, who participated in Miss Universe 2019. And it is that who has not dreamed of meeting her double and it seems that this is the case of the Mexican.

And it is that, everything happened thanks to the users in the network who realized the great resemblance between them, although without a doubt the career of the Mexican actress Eiza González prevailed, but the same did not happen with the beauty queen Vartika Singh, whose they asked who was it?

Vartika Singh and Eiza González are the same!

Given the great resemblance, comments were unleashed that she was Eiza’s lost twin, and that they had finally found each other. Although these two young women not only share their physical resemblance but also their passion for acting and fashion. Among the main physical characteristics that have been found are the voluminous lips, the eyebrows, the shape of the nose and the long brown hair.

Singh, In addition to her talent in the acting and fashion industry, He has a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics and a Master’s degree in Public Health.