Eiza González and Jason Momoa: learn more about the love between the actors | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | MEXICO

who is the girlfriend of Jason Momoa? Until January 2022, the American actor’s partner was Lisa Bonet, but their relationship ended after almost two decades. Now, the “Dune” actor has been linked with the Mexican Eiza González. Learn more here about everything that is known about the sentimental life of the stars of the big screen.

MORE INFORMATION: Jason Momoa and his shocking transformation in the trailer for “See”

Momoa He started the year with news that broke the hearts of his millions of fans: the end of his romance with Lisa. Both shared one of the most extensive loves in the film industry.

Two sons were born from their life together.Nakoa Wolf and Lola Iolani, who are 13 and 14 years old, respectively. While Zoe Kravitzdaughter of Bonet with Lenny Kravitzalso joined the family because of the great relationship he has with Momoa.

While Eiza Gonzalez has had a great year with new projects, among which the film “ambulance”. Both have not commented on the supposed union they maintain, but this is what has been reported about their approach.

Eiza González posing for her followers around the world (Photo: Eiza González / Instagram)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EIZA GONZÁLEZ AND JASON MOMOA?

Eiza Gonzalez and Jason Momoa are in a romantic relationshipexclusive” which is not yet official because the couple would be getting to know each other. This was said by a source close to the new couple to People magazine. Both have been dating without having other suitors on the radar.

The actors they met for thecommon connections” on the film and television industry. In this way, they would have started to get together since February 2022, according to the information in the aforementioned publication.

Despite their busy schedules, the stars take time to be together and, above all, to have a lot of fun while progressing what could be a more formal romance in the future. The actors have preferred to keep in reserve the intimate connection they had in these months.

Jason Momoa at a public event (Photo: AFP)

EIZA GONZÁLEZ WAS REJECTED 25 TIMES IN HOLLYWOOD

On the other hand, Eiza González confessed that success in Hollywood did not come immediately, since she was rejected 25 times to participate in movies. The Mexican actress had to learn to deal with these situations and continue looking for opportunities to show all her talent in front of cameras.

“The biggest challenge was leaving my home and then being alone in the United States; also the biggest challenge was losing 25 movies and excelling at that,” he told People en Español. After leaving her native Mexico, where she had already worked on some telenovelas such as “Lola, once upon a time”, “Sueña Conmigo” and “AmoresTrues”, González moved to the United States to grow professionally and faced the competitive world of Hollywood. .

Eiza González in a photograph for her social networks (Photo: Eiza González / Instagram)

WHY DID JASON MOMOA AND LISA BONET DIVORCE?

In a statement shared Momoait was revealed that your family is going through a process of evolution in which each has decided to go their separate ways. Which does not mean that there is no longer love between the actor and Lisa Bonet, but rather that it has been transformed.

“The love between us continues, and evolves in the ways that it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to be […] A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception, feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place.” manifested.

Plane where Jason Momoa was traveling had to make an emergency landing after reporting a threat of fire. https://elbocon.pe/boconvip/jason-momoa-confiesa-que-tras-su-role- of him in-game-of-thrones-had-a-bad-momento-economico-aquaman-nndc-noticia /