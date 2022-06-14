Eiza González and Jason Momoa would have TERMINATED their alleged COURTSHIP for these reasons

Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the most famous actresses of recent times, not only in Mexico but around the world, as she managed to climb exponentially and reach the world of Hollywood thanks to her talent. That is why every step she takes is important for the entertainment medium and more so when it comes to some kind of romance and, a couple of days ago, she was allegedly romantically involved with the protagonist of “Aquaman ”, Jason Momoato the point of thinking that they maintained a engagementhowever, was given by finished the course Romance for the following reasons.

It was through People magazine that the alleged Romance Come in Eiza Gonzalez Y Jason Momoa who had multiple dates to become beyond friends and achieve a engagement formal. However, these plans would have ended and it seems that a source close to both celebrities pointed out that they are polar opposites and the romance could not be finalized, since according to the informant, the protagonist of “True Loves” and the actor from “Game of Thrones” were dating since last February.

It is worth mentioning that in May a source spoke of the alleged relationship that kept Eiza Gonzalez with Jason Momoawhich stated that despite being very busy with their work schedule, both stars were having fun together.

How did the rumors of the alleged romance between Eiza González and Jason Momoa begin?

After Jason Momoa announced his separation from Lisa Bonet, the protagonist of Aquaman decided to give himself another chance at love and what better than with one of the most coveted Latinas of recent times, Eiza Gonzalez which has conquered Hollywood not only for her talent but for her beauty.

These rumors began to gain strength after he was seen Jason Momoa parading at the premiere of the film “Ambulance”, a film that stars Eiza Gonzalez and, although they were not seen together, close sources confirmed that they were already dating.

It is worth mentioning that months before, Jason Momoa He was lovingly related to actress Kate Beckinsale after she lent him his coat to cover herself at some awards. However, the actor flatly denied that alleged engagement.