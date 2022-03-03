Eiza González and other actresses who auditioned for the role of Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

Selina Kyle was one of the most coveted characters in ‘The Batman’. Several of Hollywood’s biggest actresses auditioned for the role, but it was Zoë Kravitz who ultimately convinced the director.
What seemed impossible and far away is about to happen: batman It arrives in a couple of days in theaters in Mexico. The new installment in the superhero cinematic universe isn’t necessarily a Bruce Wayne origin story, but the trailers we’ve seen have raised expectations through the roof.
Although the production was dismissed by several fans after the decision to include Robert Pattinson as the guardian of Gotham City, little by little he has been gaining the trust of the most skeptical sector thanks to the incredible cast that accompanies him: paul dano, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright.
One of the most coveted roles for great Hollywood actresses was Selina Kyle, close to Bruce Wayne and also known as Catwoman (or Catwoman). For a little we are not made to see the enigmatic Kravitz in batmanWell, these were the actresses who also fought fiercely for the role.
alice vikander
Alicia Vikander shocked locals and strangers with her impersonation of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider; Another of her most celebrated works was in the science fiction film Ex Machina, alongside Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson. However, we would have loved to see her, even for a few minutes, as Selina Kyle. Vikander is underrated!
Zazie Beetz
Personally my favourite. Zazie Beetz is one of the most interesting actresses in the entertainment industry right now. He will return this year to star in the final two seasons of Atlanta alongside Donald Glover, as well as being in the cast of the highly anticipated action title Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch. Ability for Catwoman? Zazie certainly had it.