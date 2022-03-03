Eiza González and other actresses who auditioned for the role of Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

What seemed impossible and far away is about to happen: batman It arrives in a couple of days in theaters in Mexico. The new installment in the superhero cinematic universe isn’t necessarily a Bruce Wayne origin story, but the trailers we’ve seen have raised expectations through the roof.

Although the production was dismissed by several fans after the decision to include Robert Pattinson as the guardian of Gotham City, little by little he has been gaining the trust of the most skeptical sector thanks to the incredible cast that accompanies him: paul dano, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright.

One of the most coveted roles for great Hollywood actresses was Selina Kyle, close to Bruce Wayne and also known as Catwoman (or Catwoman). For a little we are not made to see the enigmatic Kravitz in batmanWell, these were the actresses who also fought fiercely for the role.