Eiza González captivates with brown hair in a mini dress and high boots

Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalezis promoting his new movie “Ambulance” in the United States and recently appeared wearing his brown hair leaving behind the platinum blonde hair for which she was harshly criticized.

After shocking the entire world with her drastic makeover, the talented 32-year-old actress decided to dye her hair dark brown for a series of scheduled press interviews from a set at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Eiza González wore a tiny black dress with short sleeves and a cut out on the chest that she complemented with minimalist jewelry and high black boots, wearing light makeup that highlighted her outlined cat eye, her tanned cheeks and her full pink lips.

Eiza González posed with her co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya-Abdul Mateen II with whom he recently promoted the long-awaited film “ambulance” directed by the American filmmaker Michael Bay in the main cities of the European continent.

The action-thriller tells the story of two brothers who find themselves involved in a high-speed percussion that never stops after perpetrating the biggest bank robbery in Los Angeles history and hijacking an ambulance to escape from the police. .

The Mexican actress attended the premiere in Paris dressed in a salmon-colored satin dress by British designer Stella McCartney and squandered her indisputable elegance as she walked the red carpet from the Cinema UGC Normandie in the French capital.

Eiza González also captivated the German press with her incomparable beauty at the premiere of the film in berlin dressed in a bold black strapless dress with an asymmetrical skirt with voluminous ruffles signed by the Italian house Del Core.

And during the presentation of the tape in London She captured the spotlight of the press with her drastic change of image, wearing a wet effect hairstyle on her platinum blonde hair, wearing an overwhelming blue dress from the English firm Burberry.

Eiza González is one of the most sought-after Latin actresses in Hollywood, she radiates beauty, glamor and sophistication in each of her public appearances and has become one of the most anticipated celebrities during events of international relevance.

During the last fifteen years, Eiza González has established herself as one of the highest-grossing actresses in the movie mecca and her performances in successful productions such as “Baby Driver”, “Fast & Furious”, “I Care a Lot” and “Godzilla vs Kong” catapulted her to world fame.