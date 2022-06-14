Eiza González changes her LOOK and shows that this haircut is IDEAL for summer

the mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez continues to bear fruit in Hollywood because not only has it been a trend for its magnificent performances in United States productions, but it has also become a fashion icon, because a couple of days ago it showed a new look change with a haircut you are inclined to what you are going to use this summer and that, it looks spectacular.

It was last June 12 where Eiza Gonzalez He surprised his millions of followers on Instagram, as he posted a series of photos where he wore a new haircut which made her look radiant. Without a doubt, many of her fans told her that this look change It would become a trend for many girls, since it looks very elegant and fresh.

Related news

Eiza González wears a spectacular makeover for this summer 2022

The look change of Eiza Gonzalez It was the product of his attendance at the wedding of the film director, Emma Holly Jones and the executive Franklin Leonard, which was held in Provence, in the south of France and which has a spectacular natural landscape. That is why the Mexican actress did not hesitate to show off her beauty with loose hair with discreet waves and frayed bangs, which made her look very natural but at the same time radiant.

East haircut It was accompanied by a V-cut dress and orange straps, being a clear example of this summer and that the singer also loves to look spectacular and be fashionable.

Seeing how stunning it looked, Eiza Gonzalez did not hesitate to return to please his fans with other photographs the next day, again showing his look changewhere millions of compliments rained down on him, pointing out that this haircut looked great on him, because apart from looking young, he emphasizes all his features that characterize his beauty.

It is worth mentioning that the frayed fringe is one of the trends for this summer 2022, since it shows naturalness and above all it gives volume to our hair, making it a perfect choice for all those who want to show off a long face since it goes for all types of hair.

It’s a look perfect for this summersince despite the fact that it is a blunt haircut, it can be accommodated in different ways, so you should not worry if you want to make a ponytail or a specific hairstyle since it adapts to your needs.