Eiza González combines polo shirt and lycras to go to the gym

The now Hollywood actress, Eiza Gonzalezmade it clear to his more than 7 million Instagram followers that going to the gym It is not synonymous with neglecting style. With only two pieces of clothing and a pair of sneakers, Eiza achieved a look completely stylized and fashion.

It is well known by those who follow Eiza in networks that the young Mexican actress and model enjoys doing exercise routines on a daily basis, and she always does it accompanied by a great outfits.

Recently, and as usual, Eiza He uploaded a video to his stories where he is seen showing off an impact body. On this occasion she appeared in the images of her accompanied by her dog, who did not want the actress to leave her house to go to the Gym.

Also read: Belinda impresses in a total black look with a minidress and high boots

The Look of Eiza González to go to the gym

In true Kardashian style, Eiza Gonzalez decided to go to gym wearing a set of fitted garments.

Their look was made up of three main pieces: one polo shirt in pistachio color; nail lycras long of the brand Gymshark, in green; and a pair of Adidas sneakers.



Photo: Instagram @eizagonzalez

The polo shirt tight to the body you chose Eiza to create your gym outfit It is a trend that returned in 2020 and is definitely here to stay. These types of garments were brought back by designers such as Miuccia Prada, Dries Van Noten and Victoria Beckham, and are associated with a ‘preppy’ aesthetic.

Preserving the essence of polo shirtsthe navel or crop top of this type give a touch of formality to any garment with which you decide to combine them, as in the case of Eiza who did it with some lycras to go to the gym.



Photo: H&M

The lycras to train that the protagonist of “I care a lot” chose are from the brand Gymshark. This signature has recently gained a lot of approval as various celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Kaia Gerber have worn them to walk the streets of Los Angeles.



Photo: gymshark.com

Attached to the `athleisure´ aesthetic, the lycras They are a garment that cannot be missing in the wardrobe of a fit girl, as Eiza.

Lastly, the auction of the look to go to the gym of Eiza González were a pair of Adidas brand sneakers in the model ultra boost 22. This shoe is ideal for reducing high-impact loads when running and its sole is made from technology that incorporates thermoplastic polyurethane particles.



Photo: adidas.com

How to achieve the look to go to the gym of Eiza González?

Many stores of fashion commercialize polo shirts. You can find tops of this style at a very affordable price and in different colors in fashion chains like H&M, and in online stores like Shein.



Photo: shein.com

As for the lycrasyou can get them on the web portal of GymsharkWhat Eiza; or place an order on the pages of sports brands Alo Yoga, Year of Ours or Set Active.



Photo: aloyoga.com

As well as Eizayou too can achieve great combinations in your sports outfits to look spectacular even when you go to the gym.

Also read: Kim Kardashian poses half-naked with the US flag and platinum hair

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters