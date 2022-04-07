Eiza González confessed how bad she had it with the director of “Ambulance” Michael Bay

After the premiere of “Ambulance”, Eiza González revealed how bad she had it with director Michael Bay during the recording of the film. The actress confessed in a recent interview that both had very different points of view about her character, which made it difficult for them to get along.

It is not the first time that actresses have problems with Michael Bay; previously Meghan Fox and Kate Beckinsale said they had major conflicts on set with the director, making their experience most unpleasant.

Eiza González reveals why she did not get along with Michael Bay

The 32-year-old Mexican actress has not only surprised lately with her most recent and drastic makeovers. Eiza González confessed that he had problems with the director of “Ambulance” for his character of Cam Thompson.

“I was frustrated because I felt a lot of pressure to bring to life a paramedic that felt real in the moment we are living”, revealed the actress to Screenrant. “First responders have been devoting their lives completely, obviously forever, but more so now than ever. So I didn’t want my character to look like a mockery”.

Regarding the conflict with Michael Bay commented: “I really wanted to improve myself and do something that I was proud of.. So I was very clear about the things that I felt weren’t right. But he just said ‘let me do my job, trust me’so we had quite a few discussions.”