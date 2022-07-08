Eiza González continues to “have fun” with Jason Momoa after their breakup

Where there was fire, ashes remain, goes the popular saying and the flame of love could continue to burn between Eiza Gonzalez Y Jason Momoa. The ex-partner, who would have ended their relationship in early June, seems to be spending time together again, enjoying the summer nights in London.

It could all be a huge coincidence, but the lovebirds were seen leaving the same bars separately, minutes apart! The meetings could well be a fluke of fate, but a source close to the actors assured that Eiza and the actor plan to continue sharing their time when their paths cross, reported People.

“Jason is a guy cool. Eiza has fun spending time with him. She is also super focused on her career and has no intention of complicating things,” the source assured. “In life, she is where she wants to be right now and she is very happy. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She keeps in touch with him.”

David Livingston/FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty Images Eiza Gonzalez and Jason Momoa

In May, another source confirmed that the couple had started their relationship in February after meeting through work and people in common, but that the relationship was not serious yet.

“Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it takes them,” the source said. “They are spending time together when they can and trying to make it work with their busy schedules.”

For several months, the couple, who kept a low profile, enjoyed their relationship off camera, but in June, a source confirmed that love had come to an end.

“They are just very different people,” a source told People.

However, the couple was hoping to patch things up. “They love each other very much having shared in silence for some time before they [la relación] made public,” another source said. “They are at different stages of their lives.”

Momoa announced the end of his marriage with Lisa Bonet last January after five years of relationship. The couple have two children together: Lola, of 14 years; Y Nakoa-Wolfof 13.