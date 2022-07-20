Eiza González could join the Marvel Universe as Elektra in ‘Daredevil’

Agencies / The Voice of Michoacán

USA. One of the series that Marvel fans love is “Daredevil”, and although its first three seasons were very well received, on Netflix it was canceled without prior notice.

In 2021, lawyer Matt Murdock, played by actor Charlie Cox, had a special appearance in the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, thanks to which a new series of the character is already being worked on for the Disney+ platform. .

However, among the additional surprises about this project is that the character of Elektra would be played by the Mexican actress Eiza González.

Elektra Natchios is a Marvel character who, in addition to being the love interest of “Daredevil”, is a heroine and warrior of great power. She has Greek ancestry and was trained in the martial arts.

It must be remembered that in the second season of “Daredevil”, the actress Elodie Yung was presented as Elektra, but according to some leaks on Reddit, in the Marvel presentations at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, from 21 to 24 July, it will be announced that Yung will be replaced by González.

If the information is confirmed, this would be a big step for Eiza, who would enter the world of superheroes, something that has always caught her attention, since she had previously expressed her desire to play Catwoman in “Batman”, a role that finally remained in hands of Zoe Kravitz.

It seems that the opportunity for the Mexican will not come from DC, but from Marvel.

Eiza González would join other Mexicans who are already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Salma Hayek, who gave life to Ajak in “Eternals”; Tony Dalton, who played Jacques Duquesne in “Hawkeye”, or Tenoch Huerta, who will play Namor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.