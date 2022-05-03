MET Gala 2022: Eiza González falls in love with a white feather dress, like an angel. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Late but safe and sweeping. The beautiful Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalezarrived at MET Gala 2022 and fell in love with a spectacular white dress of feathers, like an angel. The beautiful protagonist of the film Ambulance, she stole the eyes with her incredible outfit and raised the name of Mexico by being one of the few Latinas invited to the exclusive and prestigious event in New York.

if you thought that Eiza Gonzalez couldn’t get over the glamorous and classic red dress worn at the last gala of the MET in 2021, Marilyn Monroe style, the outfits This year’s full event will take your breath away, as it brings together everything to be worthy of the famous event that mixes art with fashion and the show.

From early hours, fans of the actress from movies like BabyDriver, Fast and furious Y Bloodshoteagerly awaited the arrival of the beautiful Mexican, who for days announced her presence at the Met Galathrough her stories, where she showed how she prepared her skin to look sensational in every way.

Finally, Eiza Gonzalez arrived with a beautiful white feather dress with a mermaid cut and a pronounced neckline that showed a large part of her abdomen and her charms. The halter straps added to generate an hourglass effect, in which her curves stood out with her outfit, looking fabulous.

The ex-girlfriend of the actor Timothee Chalamet She wore a pompous feather coat that matched her outfit, which gave her the most glamorous touch, and which she took off from time to time to let herself be embraced by the flashes of the photographers, who took flight capturing her beauty.

The final touch was like the icing on the cake. dressWell, in the case of the hairstyle, she wore a low polished bun, with wavy locks, and chains of diamonds and flowers that were entangled in it, in a subtle and elegant way.

No doubt Eiza Gonzalez goes with everything, because after having completely triumphed on the red carpets of different countries during the promotion tour of his recent film ambulancebeside Jake GyllenhaalYahya Abdul, and the director Michael Bay; the beautiful Mexican continues to do wonderfully, making Mexicans proud of his muse.