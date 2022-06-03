Eiza González falls in love with the loose dress ideal for the beach and flat sandals | Special: Instagram

The talented Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalezwas captured by the paparazzi splurging style through the streets of a popular neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, and captivated her step wearing a loose dress ideal for the beach and flat sandals.

Eiza González wore a tie dye spaghetti strap V-neck loose maxi dress in shades of purple and white, ideal for hot summer days, which she complemented with a beaded necklace, dark glasses and flat square-toed sandals.

The renowned 32-year-old actress grabbed the paparazzi spotlight with her summer outfit showing off her wavy brown hair parted in the middle and her face without a drop of makeup revealing its incomparable natural beauty.

The daughter of former Mexican model Glenda Reyna has become the new muse of the most important firms in the world of fashion and over the last decade, has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines.

Recently, Eiza González, graced the June issue of InStyle magazine Mexico and during the photo session she posed captivatingly for the lens of photographer Agata Serge dressed in bold and avant-garde outfits from exclusive brands.

Eiza Gonzalez exudes beauty, glamor and sophistication in each of her public appearances and in the last edition of the MET Gala, she looked like a diva from the Golden Age of Hollywood in a white dress made with diamonds and feathers signed by Michael Kors.

Eiza González became one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood with her performances in successful productions such as “Baby Driver” and “I Care a Lot” and last April premiered the tape “Ambulance” that consolidated his fame and talent in the mecca of cinemaand.

Although some US media have disclosed that the Mexican star has been in a love relationship with actor Jason Momoa since last February, until now, neither has confirmed or denied their courtship.