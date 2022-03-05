Eiza González fought to keep the role of Catwoman before Zoë Kravitz won it – Nueva Mujer

The wait is over and Batman fans can finally witness the director’s work Matt Reeves in which it has been rated as one of the darkest and crudest tapes of the caped vigilante.

While there was a lot of skepticism around Robert Pattinson like batman finally the actor shut up many mouths and it showed that it was a well deserved opportunity which has put it on a par with its predecessors.

In “The Batman,” Pattinson introduces a BruceWayne reclusive from society, emotionally broken and in a constant fight against his own demons in a Gotham City corrupt to the core. This positions him as one of the representations character’s most vulnerable but also one of the closest to the comics that steers away from presenting him as a playboy.

Robert Pattinson in Batman

Of course, Pattinson has not been the only one who has given something to talk about because his co-stars have made an impact with their performances.

The participation of Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) and John Turturro (Falcone), as well as Zoe Kravitz (catwoman), paul dano (The Riddler), Collin Farrell (The Penguin) and Andy Serkis (Alfred) gave “The Batman” all the action and drama it needed.

And yes, at times you might think they are Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano who steal the show. Even though Collin Farrell deserves an honorable mention as El Pingüino” by showing one of the transformations most impressive of his career.

The reinvention of Catwoman in the hands of Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz as Woman-Gato in ‘The Batman’ (Photo: Disclosure)

Catwoman, known in Latin America as Gatúbela, has earned the fascination of the public for years.

Selina Kyle was a villain but not exactly evil. Her sensuality, intelligence and agility, added to the sexual tension between her and Batman, led her to be classified as a femme fatale, a chaotic woman who seeks justice in her own way.

And although Zoë Kravitz was ultimately Reeves’ favourite, Eiza Gonzalez She was one of the actresses contemplated for the role.

For a long time, the Mexican was a strong candidate to put herself in the shoes of Selina Kyle. She herself came to give clues as to how she would have looked in the sensual Catwoman suit.

Eiza Gonzalez Eiza Gonález was one of the candidates to be Catwoman in the new Batman movie

And it is that at the time the production began to move, Eiza had already shown her great talent in action films such as “Baby Driver” and the series “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series”. In addition to him winning a role in “Alita: Battle Angel,”

In an interview, Eiza Gonzalez He assured that he had come far in the auditions for “The Batman” and that he felt miyu sad when he did not get the role.

“It’s impossible not to get your hopes up, especially when you get this far. It’s part of why you’re so far down the line, because you’re living and dreaming the character. ANDIt’s heartbreaking; it’s always hard. You have to imagine yourself in the role to see the role. You can’t have one foot in and one foot out,” explained the Mexican to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eiza Gonzalez Eiza Gonález was one of the candidates to be Catwoman in the new Batman movie

The problem is that the name of Eiza also caused conflict among the fans, since, as happened with Pattinson, they did not believe that “a soap opera actress” was worthy of such an opportunity.

The truth is that Eiza has fought hard to earn a place in the industry and has shown that she is on the right track, rubbing shoulders with great directors such as James Cameron (“Titanic”, “Avatar”) and Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”).

Other actresses that many fans wanted to see in the character were Ana de Armas and Ella Balinska.

Zoë had already had experience in the universe of superheroes as Angel in “X-Men Apocalyse”, in addition to that in 2017 voiced Catwoman in “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Until now, the actress has been well received as Lee Meriweather, Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway, who captivated the public at the time.