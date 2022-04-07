Eiza González has “terrified” the cleaning lady who works in her house

Like many other movie stars, Eiza Gonzalez he always tries to take something from every film set he works on. From his new movie, “ambulance”he kept one of the paramedic suits that his character uses and that ended up completely covered in blood, and he also has a bloody t-shirt from the movie “I care a lot”.

The problem is that your maid doesn’t have the slightest idea what she does for a living. and she has had more than one scare to find these “memories” or the false arms that Eiza used to learn to lay rails while preparing her last role.

“One day I came home from work and found her in the dressing room. She said to me, ‘What do I do with this?’ AND He showed me some pants full of blood. She had gone white. And she asked me if she had to wash them”revealed Eiza as she passed through the program Jimmy Kimmel. “I feel very bad. Carolina is a lovely woman who has been working with me for a long, long time.and she finds body parts scattered throughout the house and it terrifies her.”

Eiza has not considered explaining that she is actually an actress, because it makes her very funny to imagine what he must think of her: “This poor woman is terrified because she probably thinks I’m a serial killer. because you keep finding bloodstained clothes in my house.”

