Eiza González has the cleaning lady who works in her house terrified

Like many other movie stars, Eiza Gonzalez he always tries to take something from every film set he works on. From her new movie, ‘Ambulance’, one of the paramedic suits that her character uses and that he was completely covered in bloodand he also has a bloody t-shirt from the movie ‘I Care A Lot’.

The problem is that her maid doesn’t have the slightest idea what she does for a living and has had more than one scare when she found these ‘memories’ or the fake arms that Eiza used to learn how to lay rails while preparing for her latest role. .

“One day I came home from work and found her in the dressing room. She said to me: ‘What do I do with this?’ And she showed me some pants full of blood. had turned white. And he asked me if he had to wash them, ”she revealed while passing through the Jimmy Kimmel program. “I feel very bad. Carolina is a charming woman who wears a lot, long time working with me, and finds body parts scattered throughout the house and terrifies her“.

Eiza has not considered explaining that she is actually an actress because it makes her very funny to imagine what he must think of her: “This poor woman is terrified because she probably thinks I’m a serial killer because bloodstained clothes keep being found in my house.“.