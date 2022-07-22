Eiza González in a Marvel series? This is what we know | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

It is said that the Mexican could play Elektra in this version of “Daredevil”.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

It was recently announced that Disney is already working on a new series of ‘daredevil’ of the cinematic universe Marvelafter Netflix canceled its after three successful seasons among comic book fans.

And this good news seems doubly good for the Mexican public, who seems to be able to see Eiza Gonzalez Interpreting ‘Elektra’. According to some rumors that started on Reddit, this rumor could be confirmed in the next edition of San Diego Comic-Con.

For now, it is known that the production team in charge of the casting has Eiza as one of their favorites to Eiza, who previously played Elodie Yung for the Netflix series and Jennifer Garner in the film version with Ben Affleck.

If this rumor is confirmed, Eiza would play Elektra Natchiosa heroine who is distinguished for being a strong warrior expert in martial arts, something that would suit the Mexican very well in her meteoric career in Hollywood.

Finally, it should be remembered that González has already flirted with the idea of ​​being part of the world of superheroes, since before she was interested in being the Catwoman of Robert Pattinson’s Batman, which was left in the hands of Zoë Kravitz.