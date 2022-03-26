Eiza González makes you sigh as a blonde and in chones with boots

Eiza González makes you sigh as a blonde and in high heels with boots. | PHOTO: AP

A few days ago, the promotion of the new film by Michael Bay began, ambulancewho star Jake GyllenhaalYahya Abdul-Mateen II and the great Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalez, who has stolen attention with her spectacular and elegant outfits. This time, she did sigh blonde and in chones with boots.

And it is that, after having surprised the world with her radical and brilliant makeover, by dyeing her hair blond super clear and bright, now Eiza Gonzalez drew looks and sighs when posing in chones while she ate her lunch, so as not to stain her fine tulle skirt, Fendi.

Through his social networks, the star of the multi-award winning 2012 film, BabyDrivershared with her followers a spectacular look from the fashion house Fendi, which consisted of a stylized nude button-down shirt with a corset of the same color, a matching tulle skirt, and sand-colored pointed toe high boots, with which He starred in an interview via zoom, while his colleagues appeared in Spain at the premiere of the film.

London!!! �� what a night!!!! @ambulancethemovie is out now in the UK! Make sure to check it out. See you at the movie theaters �� https://t.co/RPPWCpZkK4 – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica)

March 25, 2022





However, behind the camera, the beautiful 32-year-old actress showed off her relaxing moment to eat, where she had to take off her skirt so as not to dirty it, revealing her ruffled and tulle interiors, with which she caused a sensation.

“Lunch time. Do not let your skirt get dirty, ”she wrote in the capture of the native of CDMX.

Keep reading: Kate Middleton as a Little Mermaid in a skintight aquamarine dress and ponytail

Definitely, Eiza Gonzalez has caused an impression and a pleasant taste in the mouth as it passed through various destinations on the European continent on its premiere tour of ambulancenot only with her beauty and raising the name of Mexico with her indisputable talent, but also imposing fashion with her incredible outfits.

Keep reading: Nail designs you must wear this spring

Simply, at the beginning of her tour, the co-star of Rosamund Pike on black humor tape Don’t worry, I take care of you (I Care A Lot), surprised with her clever and flattering pink Greek goddess dress, by Stella McCartney, with which she corroborated the permanence of pastel pink as one of the colors of Spring.

Eiza González makes you sigh as a blonde and in high heels with boots. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



And it is that, after that appearance in Paris, she later dazzled with a Givenchy ribbed mini dress in the same tone, as well as a set of dress pants and bolero in an old pink tone, which she combined with square-toed brown boots.