Eiza González practices these 3 exercises to tone her abdomen, buttocks and legs

Eiza Gonzalez She’s always sported a beautiful body on and off screen, and we have to admit, she’s looking better with each passing day! It doesn’t matter if she wears a fitted dress like the yellow one she wore to the Oscars, simple jeans with t-shirt or a bikini on the beach, every time the actress uploads a photo, it lights up the networks.

And we know perfectly well that behind his marked muscles there is a series of exercises that you practiceso today, after thoroughly investigating his routine fitnesswe reveal what are those key movements with which the actress marks abdomen, buttocks and legs. alert of spoilers: They are more fun and relaxing than you can imagine.

Dance

Diving into the account Instagram of the Mexican, we find that one of the activities that are part of their exercise is he dance in heels (like any good latina). In a postwe can see that she is doing a choreography in front of the mirror where, in addition to showing off her sexy back, we can see a fun couple movement that works her whole body.

In the photo caption, Eiza tag Tara Nicole Hughes, a professional dancer who has collaborated with Nicole Kidman, Taylor Swift, Penelope Cruz and Kate Hudson. wow! And it is that in addition to going with experts -a point in favor for Eiza–, the dance itself it is an aerobic exercise It offers many benefits, from burning calories and increasing muscle mass to improving balance, coordination and cardiovascular health.

Dancing is a perfect full body workout to mark all the muscles of the body. Instagram @eizagonzalez

strength training

To prepare for his role in Bloodshot, along with Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez He came to share on his social networks that practiced strength and balance exercisesconcentrating his work on abdomen and arms to master all the scenes of the movie. His training started with five sets of full body lifts and then he practiced ninja-style kicks. After so much effort, her participation in that tape was a complete success!

Bike

Riding a bike is a exercise perfect for working the muscles of the legs legs and buttocksand it’s something Eiza Gonzalez has verified that it works! In a video uploaded to Instagram He is seen doing a short bike ride with different tilts at the hips, which is ideal for those who want more muscle tone and definition in the lower body. There is no doubt that when you see the different photos of the actress, the results speak for themselves.

And if that was not enough, riding a bike also strengthens the heartreduces stress, improves mood, relieves back pain and promotes weight loss.