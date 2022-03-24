Eiza González renews her image for the premiere of ‘Ambulance’ in London

Eiza Gonzalez is succeeding and conquering the European continent in a spectacular way. However, her last appearance left all her followers speechless, as the Mexican actress decided renew his image, leaving behind his brown locks, to show off a platinum blonde that looks charming on him.

The 32-year-old actress attended the London premiere of ‘Ambulance‘, the new film production in which he participates and is promoting. As always, her good taste in clothing stood out, but what caught the most attention was her new shiny blonde hairwhich has surprised us.

For the occasion, Eiza chose a low-cut blue dress that hugged her slender body and featured jewel details along the neckline and hem. The ‘Baby Driver’ actress added more sparkle to her blue look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, while her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joined her.

for the hairstyle, the Mexican chose to leave her recently dyed locks falling backwards on her pretty features, which were covered in a bold layer of makeup that included a red lip. Although her look is new and makes her look much slimmer than she is, it is a look that suits her very well.

about his character, Eiza, who plays EMT Cam Thompson in the filmtold Byrdie last year: “When I do a role, I really like to immerse myself in it, so I would have loved to ride in an ambulance for a minute, but right now it’s impossible.”

He added: “It was the first time in my life that I had to work it out to prepare for a role, because everyone in the role I’m preparing for is busy in real life – there’s no way to talk to the doctors or the techs. medical emergencies because they’re all busy.

She continued, “Even getting ambulances was really hard, so I rented an RV to get used to the ambulance pace, you know, crazy stuff like that. But I’ve been able to connect with amazing people who literally save people’s lives every two minutes, and it’s been so inspiring.“, he explained in his interview.

Ambulance, which hits UK theaters this Friday and US theaters on April 8, is a new version of the film ‘Ambulance’ by Laurits Munch-Petersen, original from 2005. Although not much has been said about it, it is expected to be a worldwide success.

As for the plot, William Sharp (Yahya) He is a war veteran who desperately needs $231,000 for his wife’s surgery. He approaches Danny (Jake), his adoptive brother and a lifelong criminal, who convinces him to participate in a $32 million dollar bank heist.

The robbery goes awry when a Los Angeles police officer is shot. The two brothers soon flee in an ambulance with an EMT and a dying police officer as hostages. That’s when Eiza Gonzalez comes to life in the film, with what is expected to be a standout performance.