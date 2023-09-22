Eiza Gonzalez, Rosalía and Kylie Jenner, together and fabulous at the Prada show in Milan

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada (3)

We are in the middle of Milan Fashion Week and the streets of the most fashionable Italian city are filled with celebrities wearing incredible and fabulous looks.

signature parade pradaKnown for its simplicity and well-constructed garments with clean lines, it brought together many well-known faces such as Scarlett Johansson, emma watson, Sofia Richie, charli d’amelio one of two chiara feragniIn others.

However, among the giants, the Mexican costumes stood out. iza gonzalezfrom Spain Rosaliaand american kylie jennerWhose looks we have fallen in love with and want to analyze in detail.

The beautiful Iza, who gives us a major lesson in glamor wherever she goes, chose a beautiful black halter-neck top embroidered with rhinestones, highlighting her shapely tummy and a straight skirt, reaching till the legs, matching For, as well as a handbag from an Italian house.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

With natural makeup, coral lips and dark hair, the protagonist of ambulance It looked sophisticated yet trendy cut top They’re not going anywhere, not even now when it’s starting to get cold.

RosaliaIn her first public appearance after the breakup with Rave AlejandroThe character appears to be inspired by Blair Waldorf (gossip Girl) That is to say, she was present at the show, as she wore a white blouse with a gray knitted vest over it, and also a skirt, which was the same gray as Iza’s.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

singer of Motomami She also wore ribbons in her hair, sunglasses and a bag, adding to her beauty were her plump lips.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Are we the only ones who have noticed a change in style? kylie jenner since dating timothy chalamet, Not sure. The beauty entrepreneur has put aside her most revealing outfits and abundant makeup to turn to more classic and natural trends.

Continue reading story

Jacopo M. Raoul/Getty Images for Prada

For example, at the Prada show she wore a short dress with long sleeves and a high neck, paired with a super chic crystal overskirt! And black pointe shoes.

Who was your favourite?