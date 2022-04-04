Eiza González says goodbye to the platinum blonde a week after her impressive debut

Eiza Gonzalez change image again, this time says goodbye to the platinum blonde who just last week had made his impressive debut. The Hollywood actress paralyzed the red carpet of the premiere of “Ambulance” in the United Kingdom.

The actress does not stop giving what to talk about, either because of her love life, the successful films in which she participates or, as in this case, her changes in look. Eiza Gonzales is currently promoting the film in which she participates along with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Eiza González back to her roots

After spending a whole week in controversy over her platinum blonde, Eiza González returned to her roots and once again wore brown hair. Many of his fans applauded this decision: “Really this is the color that you should always use”.

Eiza González was harshly criticized even by stylists, who claimed that they had done a bad job to the actress, so her hair looked different shades. However, days later she updated her Instagram profile showing off her perfect blonde hair.

Despite the fact that there were those who applauded her shocking transformation, the “Baby Driver” actress was seen with the natural color of her hair to continue promoting her recent film. With a publication on social networks, Eiza González revealed her new look and her fans left messages like: “Please don’t go blonde again.”.