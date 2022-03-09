Eiza González shows support for Ukraine with a pastel pink flared pants outfit

Eiza Gonzalez He surprised all his fans with a spectacular outfit that brought an implicit message behind, support for the country of Ukraine, which is at war due to the invasion of Russia. The beautiful Mexican actress could not miss the opportunity to support a Ukrainian fashion brand and with her great taste for fashion, she delighted all her fans with a pink outfit that lengthened her figure thanks to the spectacular flared pants and blouse with ruffles on the legs. sleeves that made her look spectacular.

How to wear Eiza González’s pink flared pants to look tall and stylized?

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram account where she wore a very bright pink outfit that made her look more stylized. In addition, this outfit was complemented with Cinderella-style slippers, as they were completely transparent and gave a glass effect.

Related news

With a bit of a 60s vibe, her look was complete with dreamy makeup, as she used nude leftovers for her eyes, light pink lips, and straight layered hair with volume.

Photo: Instagram

The beautiful Mexican wanted to support the designers and fashion brands in Ukraine, who are going through an economic crisis because of the war. Eiza wrote a message inviting his followers to support the Ukrainian people with donations.

“Using ukrainian brand @daily_sleeper to start some @ambulancethemovie press. Beautiful little own brands all over Ukraine are really struggling. So it was really crucial for us to shine a light on them. Thanks for my dream glitter set! Perfect for my zoom at home, comfy chic!!”

Without a doubt, Eiza is the queen of style and good taste and this time she did not disappoint us with this sixties style that really has us completely in love from the color to her beauty look. This 2022 the trend is to wear flared pants that stylize your figure and make you look much taller.

This trend is definitely a complete 10 for those looking for this effect of lengthening the legs with their spring or winter looks. Would you wear them?