Eiza González surprises by radically changing her look

famous mexican actress Eiza González surprised and captivated her millions of followers on social networks, appearing with a new look that, according to her followers, made her look more beautiful than ever, this on the occasion of the arrival of summer, which is very close to starting.

With this perfect reason, the actress was seen with a haircut with which he said goodbye to his iconic long hair, I also know that it adds the trend that has been maintained in recent months, the use of bangs, which looks good with almost any haircut.

The Mexican left see with a cut a little smaller than the length it was and took the opportunity to renew herself and stop showing her long straight hair as she usually does, since on this occasion she used it wavy.

To accompany her new image, the actress posed in a short orange dress that showed her shoulders and highlighted her beauty, thus demonstrating that Eiza González does not require much to look great.

Recall that in recent months, the famous actress has surprisingly changed her image several times, which It has generated a lot of astonishment among its fanswho no matter how the They encourage you to experiment with your hair and with colors.

Recently, Eiza Gonzalez surprised many by dye your hair blonde, which she did for several photo shoots for prestigious magazines and earned the applause of netizens who applauded her.