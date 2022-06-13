Eiza González surprises with a radical change of look to start the summer | PHOTO

the beautiful Eiza Gonzalez captivated his millions of fans with a radical change of look with which she said she was ready to start the summer which, by the way, is just around the corner. Well, the arrival of a new season is always the perfect excuse to follow some of the trends of the moment and according to the actress, the perfect option is a haircut with which to give a more renewed and perfect image to the face.

It should be remembered that Eiza Gonzalez knows better than anyone that a look change always comes in handy and this year alone it has impacted everyone with at least two totally opposite styles to which a new trend is now added that, although it has been fashionable in the last six months, cannot be overlooked for the summer. It’s about the bangswhich are fantastic to wear with all types of hair and cuts.

Although we have already seen the fringes on Dua Lipa and Danna Paola, to remember some celebrities, now it is the actress of “Ambulance: Escape Plan” who sets the trend and says what is the fringe what to wear this season and how is the best way to wear it, because like any other cut, you need certain rules to style it correctly, especially after getting used to seeing a face in which the hair was super straight and with a line in the middle.

Eiza González wore her hair with a curtain fringe and now she renewed her style. (Photo: File)

Degrafilado bangs and XL mane; this is how you should wear your hair this summer

According to new look of Eiza Gonzalez, the perfect combination for this summer is a blunt bangs with an XL mane and proof of this is her latest Instagram story in which the singer also wore one of the best styles to cause a sensation this season.

As we warned, XL hair will be in trend in the coming months and one of the best ways to wear it is completely loose, but unlike what the Hollywood actress had seen, perfect and elegant straight hair is a thing of the past, So to go with the summer vibesthe marked and carefree waves they are the best option, of course, it is not the only thing to consider, since the frizzy and frizzy will also be very popular, so they can be added to the hair.

This is what Eiza González looks like with her new cut. (Photo: IG @eizagonzalez)

On the other hand, the blunt bangs that the Mexican chose It stands out for being one of the favorites of the famous and that creates the perfect balance with the rest of the look, since it is characterized by taking a small amount of hair to give a light appearance. Likewise, it should be worn slightly below the eyebrows, especially in the side locks, which helps to give volume and movement.

The best part of this trend that imposed Eiza Gonzalez is that it does not require much maintenance, so trimming the length of the ends should be done once every month and a half or two months. It is also important to note that it is a type of fringe that looks good on all types of faces and any type of hair.

Eiza González and her changes of looks

This year Eiza Gonzalez has surprised with more than one look change, not only when wearing bangs, but also when saying goodbye (at least temporarily) to his brown hair to show off a platinum blonde with which he stole the world’s attention, since it occurred at a key moment when he was on tour to promote his latest film with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The first of these changes was precisely the tone, with which he opted for a platinum blonde mane that sparked controversy due to criticism of not wearing a uniform tone of even poor work by his stylists. Nonetheless, Eiza wore it with great pride and with the best style, especially when he got the desired tone. Of course, for fans of the actress, she became the perfect bet.

However, little was the emotion of wearing blonde hair, because after a few days reappeared with a dark brown which it has maintained until today and which is also perfect to wear in summer.

The actress conquered the networks with this look. (Photo: IG @eizagonzalez)

Eiza González a few days after showing off her blonde hair. (Photo: IG @eizagonzalez)

