Eiza González surprises with her radical change of look

One of the things that Eiza Gonzalez she knows how to do very well is to stand out on the red carpets she attends. The Mexican actress always shines wherever she goes, but this time she experimented with a rather risky look from the last few months.

Eiza took advantage of the London premiere of his new movie, “Ambulance”, to cause a stir by saying goodbye to his iconic dark brown to show off platinum blonde haira color he had never dared, until now.

After expressing her versatility in terms of style with looks full of glamor and elegance, the famous decided to go two steps forward and not only impact in a blue dress Quite tight, he did it with a platinum that contrasted the most with his outfit.

Eiza shows off her new look

Photo: Instagram

The Burberry dress with a plunging neckline and crystal details highlighted the silhouette of the Mexican, who combined it with Jimmy Choo heels and Bvlgari jewelry, among which her pair of diamond earrings stood out.

Eiza She turned heads as she walked down the blue carpet in this sapphire-toned dress. The Mexican was delighted with her look when playing with him and posing like the Hollywood star she became.

The risky hair color with which Eiza shone on the blue carpet of “Ambulance” in London.

Photo: Instagram

a few hours before, the actress wasted style attending the premiere in Berlin, Germany, of this film, directed by Michael Bay and in which he shares credits with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.

Her choice for that night was a black dress with a strapless neckline. and asymmetric design by Del Core, an event in which he still had his dark brown hair.