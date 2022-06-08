Eiza González walks down the street without a bra and paralyzes traffic: she did everything for a delicious coffee

Eiza González went to the street with a pair of sunglasses from the Prada brand. The 32-year-old actress brought traffic to a standstill because she was seen wearing a green fitted dress, but she was not wearing a bra underneath and the lack of a bra was made all too apparent.

The singer has been in the news in recent weeks for having started a supposedly loving relationship with Jason Momoa, the protagonist of “Aquaman”. This rumor we know, has not been confirmed by the artists.

Eiza González looked gorgeous in her sunglasses from the luxury house Prada. / Photo by Grosby

Eiza González in her most recent interview

The Mexican actress spoke with Mezcaliente, and it is that she continues to triumph in Hollywood cinema, this time with “Ambulance”, a film by Michael Bay where she shares credits with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II which held its premiere in Miami. The Mexican actress shares the secret to success in the Anglo market and a small challenge that she faces more often than she would like: teaching others to correctly pronounce her name.

“It is a film that I am very proud of and we work hard on it, at a very critical moment in the world, in the midst of the pandemic, so I feel very happy.”

What do you think is the secret to success in Hollywood?

Really a lot of work, a lot of performance, a lot of discipline entails being able to have a career and be able to reach places like these and I feel very proud that my discipline has paid off for their effort; So, I feel very happy, always obviously trying to invite people who work very hard to get where they want to go.

I saw that on Instagram you show how your name is pronounced, it must be a challenge…

It’s never fun that they don’t know how to say your name, but well, you know, I teach everyone what “Eiza” is and that if they want to learn Spanish those are the easiest vowels to actually learn Spanish “E, I, A ”; “Eiza” helps you learn Spanish, hahaha!

