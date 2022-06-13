Entertainment

Eiza González’s printed miniskirt that combines with everything

Eiza Gonzalez It usually dazzles both on red carpets and thanks to its casual style. This time, the mini skirt stamped quadrille is the excuse to see how the style of the sets with mini skirt that were all the rage in the 90’s and that Alicia Silverstone imposed as a trend with the movie Cluless (No idea!) Do you remember her?

The detail of the make up with very black outlined eyes and the full nude mouth is on trend. Font. fashion

Eiza Gonzalez: the mini skirt stamped as an ally

Owner of a privileged figureEiza Gonzalez He became known in Hollywood thanks to his talent and style. Her natural beauty stands out thanks to each of the outfits she chooses, where she mini skirt is the favorite.

