Eiza González’s printed miniskirt that combines with everything

Eiza Gonzalez It usually dazzles both on red carpets and thanks to its casual style. This time, the mini skirt stamped quadrille is the excuse to see how the style of the sets with mini skirt that were all the rage in the 90’s and that Alicia Silverstone imposed as a trend with the movie Cluless (No idea!) Do you remember her?

The detail of the make up with very black outlined eyes and the full nude mouth is on trend. Font. fashion

Eiza Gonzalez: the mini skirt stamped as an ally

Owner of a privileged figureEiza Gonzalez He became known in Hollywood thanks to his talent and style. Her natural beauty stands out thanks to each of the outfits she chooses, where she mini skirt is the favorite.

The Mexican actress prefers very short models and if possible, no neutral or boring colors! He loves the prints.

That’s why we saw her with this model of mini skirt and a matching blazer that boasts a very original plaid, with a broad, two-tone and super fun line.

With a white half shirt and a rigid midi bag with gold details, it is perfect for an after office look or work lunch!

Can you imagine it? If you want to make it a less formal option, add a fuchsia blouse slightly open or with a bow at the neck and wave your hair, ready for a cocktail!

Remember to always combine your mini skirts With heels or sandals that expose the ankles, this stylizes, refines the legs at the same time that it gives a few centimeters more height to the eye. You will look incredible!

The best thing is that the mini skirt of Eiza Gonzalez It is super versatile and can also be combined with other coats and shoes such as high boots, a black or cream lambskin jacket and thousands of options to put together an elegant yet unique and modern winter look.

The design of the mini skirt stamped from Eiza Gonzalez It is high waisted to stylize the torso and lengthen the legs. Font. Instagram @eizagonzalez

If the occasion is cooler, fun and summery, don’t hesitate to add this other mini skirt stamped that Eiza Gonzalez wore last summer in Capri, Italy!

Also with the option of wearing it together with a cropped blazer, the print of lemons, peaches or whatever fruit you can think of on white is fashionable, it brings that youthful air that suits us all in summer and of course, it stylizes if high heels or strappy sandals are added.

Do you dare to dazzle with these two options of mini skirts prints inspired by Eiza Gonzalez?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.