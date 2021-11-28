Ekuban cue on the most beautiful, monumental Masiello

We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net from Udinese-Genoa, which ended with a score of 0-0.

Genoa 6 – Risk little, do not concede a goal. A point that these days is manna from heaven

Sirigu 6 – One major parade on Walace, relatively quiet afternoon

Biraschi 7 – Branca Pussetto, keeps him at bay. Puts attention

Masiello 7 – Capital match against Beto, a giant of almost two meters with great physical power

Vasquez 7 – Stands with his head, aggressive on the ball. The Mexican is growing

Sabelli 6 – A mostly composed hour of match: Udogie does not suffer, nine years younger than the Genoa full-back (58 ′ Ghiglione 6 – He hastily closes a counterattack conducted in numerical superiority, perhaps he arrives out of breath after the sprint)

Sturaro 6 – His presence is felt, more toned than a week ago (90 ′ Touré sv)

Badelj 7 – Pickpocket a Beto filter that would have put Deulofeu in front of Sirigu, providential interception (73 ‘ Hernani 6 – Of encouragement after a long absence, about twenty minutes more in the legs)

Rovella 7 – Personality, it is the center of Genoa. The Udinese players give him a special treatment

Cambiaso 7 – Added wing in the first half, in the second half he doesn’t lose Beto and deflects his shot on the post

Whites 6 – Do not receive balls, difficult game but it takes effort (73 ‘ Pandev 6 – It does not affect because Genoa drops too low once it takes over)

Ekuban 6 – Goes to the doors against the opposing defenders, weighs the goal that misses in front of Silvestri after an excellent preparation

Coach Shevchenko 7 – At the end of the game he is frowning, he wanted to win. First point of its management

Udinese 6 – Silvestri 6; Becão 6, Nuytinck 5 (46 ′ Samardzic 7), Samir 6; Molina 4 (55 ′ Perez 6), Arslan 6 (55 ′ Makengo 5), Walace 6, Udogie 6; Pereyra sv (15 ′ Pussetto 5), Deulofeu 5 (85 ′ Success sv); Beto 6 – Coach Gotti 6



