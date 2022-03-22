“El Abusador” denies link to attack on David

The lawyer of César Emilio Peralta (César El Abusador), Joaquín Pérez, said that the report accusing his client of having attempted against the life of David Ortiz is based on a private investigation and not on a federal one.

During an interview with Listín Diario, Pérez said that the defendant and the former Major League player had a friendly relationship and that at no time would César Emilio Peralta make an attempt on Ortiz’s life.

The abuser denies it

In a conversation between César Emilio Peralta and his lawyer, the defendant, who is being held in a Florida prison, denied “categorically having anything to do with this incident.”

The lawyer indicated that the attack, in which David Ortiz was allegedly confused with Sixto David Fernández, appears to be against someone who is involved in organized crime and that he does not believe that “David Ortiz is involved in organized crime.

“If someone wants to do an act like this and they live in the same building, the most practical thing was to do the act when David Ortiz left the apartment, follow him and then do it in private instead of doing a public act, if this was a dispute between Caesar and David. There was no need to do it in a crowded area in Santo Domingo,” the lawyer opined.

No access to report

On the other hand, the lawyer spoke with Bob Hohler, the Boston Globe reporter who revealed the investigation, who confirmed that he never had access to the original report by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, and that they were only based on the statements of Davis.

“I received confirmation from the Boston Globe reporter that they have no evidence that this (investigation) is subject to a federal investigation,” he added.

In addition, Hohler mentioned that he wants to see the report to see its quality and if he has any scientific or testimonial support to support where the allegations are.

bostonglobe

Last Saturday the Boston Globe newspaper published the findings of a private investigation hired by David Ortiz in which it is pointed out that César Emilio Peralta was responsible for an assassination attempt against the former Major League Baseball player.

The reasons described by Davis pointed out that the drug trafficker could have felt “disrespected” by the baseball player at a certain moment. The attack in which David Ortiz was injured occurred in June 2019 at the Dial nightclub in Santo Domingo Este.

the most interested

After the investigations of Davis, Ortiz affirmed through a statement that the judicial process is still open, so the results must be awaited.

“I am the most interested in clarifying everything related to the attack of which I was a victim. The judicial processes in this regard are open and we hope that they will provide the clarity and answers that everyone, especially me, wants to know,” the document indicates.

He also thanked those who supported him while he was recovering from his injury, describing those days as a “difficult time.”

In an interview on the radio program “Sol de la Mañana”, broadcast on ZOL 106.5 FM, Ortiz said he had no comment about the investigations. “I have no comments, this is an investigative process and we are going to wait for the authorities to do their job,” said the Hall of Fame member.

Link to Jean Alain

According to Davis, Jean Alain Rodríguez and the National Police hid evidence about the event that occurred in June 2019.

Ortiz claimed that the former Attorney General of the Republic called him at home “two months after the shooting and asked him to make a public statement, supporting the theory of mistaken identity.”

The former official is in preventive detention, after being implicated in the so-called Medusa case, accused of alleged acts of corruption during his administration.

KNOW MORE

Balcácer denies cover-up

Jean Alain’s lawyer

Jean Alain Rodríguez’s lawyer, Carlos Balcácer, said in a press conference that his client never called David Ortiz to order him to support the Public Ministry’s version.

“How is it possible that Jean Alain wanted to cover up for César ‘El Abusador’ when he was the former prosecutor who, upon arriving at the Attorney General’s Office, began an investigation of that network that had been operating for 12 years,” said Balcácer.

What Prado said

In his report, Prado indicated that he learned that Peralta’s control over “powerful Dominican officials” was “generalized.” “The problem we found was that there were so many people” who were afraid that El Abusador would start talking during the interrogation.

Two versions in just over ten days of the prosecutor’s investigation

Former Major League Baseball star and now member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, David Ortiz, was shot while sharing with several friends in a bar in East Santo Domingo, on the night of Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Initially, the Dominican authorities, headed by the then director general of the National Police, Major General Ney Aldrin Bautista, said they would have paid 400,000 pesos to assassinate David Ortiz, in what would have been an operation directed from the Kilometer 15 jail in Azua, by prisoners Carlos Rafael Álvarez and José Eduardo Ciprián.

Ten days later, the authorities’ account changed and they revealed that the attack was supposedly not directed at David, but at Sixto David Fernández Vásquez, a man who was also in the bar that night, with whom they had confused Big Papi and that the It would have been orchestrated by the Dominican drug trafficker, Víctor Hugo Gómez.